Intermountain Idaho physician group closes: 10 locations affected, 378 layoffs

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health's physician group Saltzer Health in Nampa, Idaho, closed at the end of the day March 29.

Saltzer Health comprised 10 locations, a spokesperson for the group confirmed with Becker's.

It filed two WARN notices Jan. 22: 216 layoffs at its Meridian, Idaho, location and 162 layoffs at its Nampa location. Those who were eligible for severance received it, the spokesperson confirmed.

The group is still in talks with other organizations to purchase some of its health services, the spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Plans to sell or close the group were shared in January.

Erik Richardson, DO, a family medicine physician at Saltzer Health's South Meridian (Idaho) clinic, told Becker's he received a termination statement from human resources that said his last day was March 29.

"As former physicians of Saltzer Health, we are saddened at the closure of our clinics," Dr. Richardson said. "This is a group that has a long legacy of providing excellent care in the Treasure Valley. We are disappointed that we weren't given an opportunity to work together to find a better solution. We are committed, though, to continue to move forward providing care in the community and giving the same excellent care that our patients have come to expect."

Dr. Richardson and a colleague are opening an independent practice on April 15.













