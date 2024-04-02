Saltzer Health sells 4 care facilities

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health, a physician group, has sold three facilities to Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System after the group was closed March 29 by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

The facilities include two urgent care centers in South Nampa and Meridian, Idaho, and an ASC in Meridian, according to an April 1 joint news release from the organizations.

The urgent care centers closed March 29 but will reopen in May after Saint Alphonsus installs IT equipment and an EHR system. The ASC has continued operating "uninterrupted" under Saint Alphonsus' ownership.

Saltzer Health filed a WARN notice Jan. 22 for its Meridian surgery center indicating 216 layoffs.

"Saint Alphonsus intends to employ all ambulatory surgery colleagues who remain in good standing and meet their pre-employment screening process," a spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Recruitment for urgent care locations is underway. Saltzer colleagues who are interested in and apply for these positions will be strongly considered for employment with Saint Alphonsus."

Saint Alphonsus, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, is a nonprofit health system that comprises four hospitals, 595 beds, 74 medical group clinics and seven joint venture relationships. It has 6,200 employees.

Meridian-based Intermountain Medical Imaging also purchased Saltzer Health Imaging, which is located at Ten Mile Clinic in Meridian. The imaging center is expected to reopen the week of April 8, according to an April 1 news release from Intermountain Medical Imaging.

Intermountain Medical Imaging and Intermountain Health are separate entities.

Intermountain Medical Imaging is offering multiple Saltzer Health imaging center employees positions and expects to offer additional jobs in the future, the release said.