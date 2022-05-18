Hospital mergers and acquisitions: 6 recent deals

Six merger and acquisition deals involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, completed or called off so far this month:

1. New Jersey health systems get state approval to merge

Two New Jersey health systems — Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health — received approval from state regulators to merge.

2. Proposed Dartmouth Health, GraniteOne Health merger canceled

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health and Manchester, N.H.-based GraniteOne Health are canceling their proposed merger after the state Attorney General's Office said the move would violate the New Hampshire constitution, according to VTDigger.

3. Atrium, Advocate Aurora to merge

Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health plan to merge into a 67-hospital system with upward of $27 billion in revenue and nearly 158,000 employees combined.

4. 226-bed hospital explores joining MultiCare Health System

Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial signed a letter of intent to explore joining Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

5. TMC Health explores acquiring Arizona hospital

Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health has started the due diligence process to acquire Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., a spokesperson for TMC Health confirmed to Becker's May 3.

6. Centura Health acquires 2 hospitals, becomes 19-hospital system

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health completed the acquisition of St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, making Centura a 19-hospital system.