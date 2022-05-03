TMC Health explores acquiring Arizona hospital

Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health has started the due diligence process to acquire Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., a spokesperson for TMC Health confirmed to Becker's May 3.

The deal is expected to take about 60 days, according to the spokesperson. If the deal goes through, the 49-bed hospital will become part of the nonprofit TMC Health system, which includes three hospitals in Southern Arizona.

The hospital wasn't up for sale but has a strong relationship with TMC Health, Steve Harris, CEO of the hospital, told Green Valley News.

TMC Health considered operating the hospital in 2014, but the deal didn't go through, according to Green Valley News.