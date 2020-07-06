Hospital M&A update: 9 recent deals

Nine transactions involving hospitals and health systems announced, finalized or advanced in the last two weeks:

1. WVU Health System adds 12th hospital

New Martinsville, W.V.-based Wetzel County Hospital officially joined the Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System on July 1.

2. Saint Luke's takes over hospital from HCA

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System assumed management of Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., on July 1.

3. CHS sells hospital, exits Louisiana

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has completed the sale of Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston to Allegiance Health Management.

4. Advocate Aurora sells 2 hospitals for $190M

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health has completed its $190 million acquisition of two hospitals from Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.

5. CHS sells hospital to Orlando Health

Orlando (Fla.) Health on July 1 completed its acquisition of St. Cloud (Fla.) Regional Medical Center from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

6. CHS to divest 480-bed Florida hospital

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems announced June 25 that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) to Orlando (Fla.) Health.

7. Quorum Health sells Illinois hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health has completed its divestiture of Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital.

8. Penn State Health to acquire hospital from Geisinger

Penn State Health has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Holy Spirit Health System in Camp Hill, Pa., from Geisinger Health.



9. Essentia Health to assume operations of Minnesota hospital in August

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Healthcare reached an agreement to assume operations of Moose Lake, Minn.-based Mercy Hospital in August.

