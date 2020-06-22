Essentia Health to assume operations of Minnesota hospital in August

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Healthcare reached an agreement to assume operations of Moose Lake, Minn.-based Mercy Hospital in August, according to CBS Duluth.

Last fall, Mercy Hospital said it was seeking a health partner to bring better resources and greater stability to the organization. Mercy Hospital's board voted to approve the affiliation with Essentia Oct. 28, citing its strongly aligned mission and values.

The board vote sent the potential partnership into a due diligence phase.

Integration teams from both organizations have been meeting twice monthly since last year to analyze the relationship and finalize a partnership, according to CBS Duluth.

"This rapidly evolving healthcare landscape requires new partnerships and strategic planning so that the needs of the communities we are privileged to serve can continue to be met," Mercy Hospital CEO Mike Youso, told CBS Duluth. "Our patients will benefit from personalized primary care services to advanced specialty care, all connected by a robust electronic health record that follows them anywhere in our organization."

