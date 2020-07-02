WVU Health System adds 12th hospital

New Martinsville, W.V.-based Wetzel County Hospital officially joined the Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System on July 1.

The 58-bed facility becomes the 12th hospital in WVU Health System's network.

The hospital signed a letter of intent to join the WVU Health System in January, and a certificate of need was approved by West Virginia regulators in April.

"We are excited to officially welcome Wetzel County Hospital into the WVU Medicine family and to continue our work serving the people of New Martinsville and the surrounding region," said Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System.

