Hospital M&A update: 8 recent deals

Eight transactions involving hospitals and health systems were announced, finalized or advanced in the last week:

1. Ascension to sell 7 Wisconsin hospitals, 21 clinics to Aspirus

Ascension Wisconsin plans to sell seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics and its patient transport services to Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health.

2. UPMC's acquisition of Ireland hospital approved

Pittsburgh-based UPMC won approval to acquire a 105-year-old hospital in Kilkenny, Ireland.

3. MaineHealth adds Brunswick hospital

Portland-based MaineHealth added a ninth hospital to its network this month, according to a disclosure notice published Jan. 13.

4. Tenet aims to acquire up to 40 surgery centers this year

Tenet Healthcare, a 65-hospital system based in Dallas, plans to acquire 25 to 40 ambulatory surgery centers this year, according to the company's presentation Jan. 12 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

5. CommonSpirit to sell 14 hospitals to Essentia Health

Fourteen hospitals owned by Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health could join Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health as early as this summer.

6. Illinois hospitals merge, get new names

St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, Ill., and Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru have consolidated their operations to form a regional healthcare network.

7. Froedtert to acquire majority stake in Wisconsin hospital

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health plans to acquire a majority stake in Manitowoc, Wis.-based Holy Family Memorial.

8. Rochester Regional, St. Lawrence Health System finalize partnership

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, a five-hospital system, and St. Lawrence Health System, a three-hospital system in Potsdam, N.Y., have finalized an affiliation agreement.

