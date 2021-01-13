Tenet aims to acquire up to 40 surgery centers this year

Tenet Healthcare, a 65-hospital system based in Dallas, plans to acquire 25 to 40 ambulatory surgery centers this year, according to the company's presentation Jan. 12 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The for-profit company plans to spend $150 million or more on the surgery center acquisitions.

The company unveiled its plan to acquire more surgery centers after announcing in December that it bought 45 surgery centers from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion. The centers will be operated by Tenet's United Surgical Partners International subsidiary. Tenet acquired USPI in 2015.

Tenet expects EBITDA for ambulatory surgery to climb from 33 percent in 2019 to 45 percent by the end of this year.



