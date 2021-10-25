Hospital M&A update: 5 deals involving WVU Health, LifePoint and more

Five transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since Oct. 15:

1. Prospect Medical eyes sale of 4-hospital system in Pennsylvania

Prospect Medical Holdings, a for-profit hospital operator based in Los Angeles, is planning to sell Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

2. Ascension, AdventHealth to unwind partnership

Ascension and AdventHealth are unwinding their Amita Health partnership after working together for nearly seven years, the organizations announced Oct. 21.

3. WVU Health System to add 17th hospital

Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital is slated to become West Virginia University Health System's 17th hospital.

4. Locals voice concerns as Arizona nonprofit hospital weighs LifePoint merger

LifePoint Health met with Yuma, Ariz., community members Oct. 20 as it hopes to acquire nonprofit Yuma Regional Medical Center, a move some are concerned would be bad news for the community.

5. 201-bed New Jersey hospital to get new ownership

East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital will be acquired by its new for-profit operating company, EOH Acquisition Group, led by hospital CEO Paige Dworak.