Prospect Medical eyes sale of 4-hospital system in Pennsylvania

Prospect Medical Holdings, a for-profit hospital operator based in Los Angeles, is planning to sell Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Oct. 21.

The sale, according to four industry sources that spoke to the Inquirer, would involve Crozer Health's four Pennsylvania hospitals: Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County Community Hospital in Drexel Hill, Springfield Hospital and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Prospect Medical has been the owner of the four hospitals since 2016.

Prospect Medical and Crozer Health both declined the Inquirer's requests for comment.

The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals, a union that represents 1,400 registered nurses at the hospital, welcomed the sale, saying they are "hopeful that the greater Philadelphia healthcare community recognizes the great value of the facility and that the health system returns to non-profit status and is focused on patient care, not on creating profits from sick patients."