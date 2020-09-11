Hospital M&A update: 11 recent deals

Eleven transactions involving hospitals and health systems announced, finalized or advanced since Sept. 1:

1. WVU Health System to add 13th hospital

The 223-bed Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital signed a letter of intent this week to join Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System.

2. Illinois system to join Northwestern Medicine

Palos Health, a system with 3,000 employees in Palos Heights, Ill., signed a letter of intent to join Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine. The deal was announced Sept. 11.

3. RWJBarnabas Health, Saint Peter's Healthcare to merge

Two New Jersey health systems — Saint Peter's Healthcare System and RWJBarnabas Health — signed a definitive agreement to merge.

4. California hospital rebrands, joins Adventist Health

Delano (Calif.) Regional Medical Center has a new name, officially signifying it is part of the Adventist Health network.

5. Care New England, Lifespan to merge

Two Providence, R.I.-based health systems — Lifespan and Care New England Health System — signed a letter of intent to combine into one nonprofit organization with Brown University.

6. Covenant Health to acquire 99-bed New Mexico hospital

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health plans to acquire a 99-bed hospital in New Mexico, according to a Sept. 8 company announcement.

7. AdventHealth to buy Georgia hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to buy Chatsworth, Ga.-based Murray Medical Center.

8. Maryland, Delaware hospitals join forces, rebrand as TidalHealth

Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Regional Health System and Seaford, Del.-based Nanticoke Memorial Hospital merged and rebranded under a new name and logo.

9. Ascension sells Minnesota hospital to Gundersen

Gundersen Health System acquired a critical access hospital in Wabasha, Minn., from St. Louis-based Ascension.

10. Baptist Health acquires 9th hospital for $361M

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health completed its purchase of Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown, Ky., on Sept. 1.

11. Bankrupt Randolph Health has a buyer

Randolph Health, a bankrupt single-hospital system in Asheboro, N.C., finalized an agreement to be sold to the Dava Foundation.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

FTC's challenge of Jefferson-Einstein merger heads to court Sept. 14: What health system leaders should know

Einstein's flagship hospital at risk without merger, Jefferson and Einstein say

CityMD buys New Jersey urgent care provider

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.