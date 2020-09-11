Illinois system to join Northwestern Medicine

Palos Health, a system with 3,000 employees in Palos Heights, Ill., has signed a letter of intent to join Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine. The deal was announced Sept. 11.

The two parties will work toward a definitive agreement, which would ultimately need approval from both organizations' boards as well as regulators.

Palos Health includes a 425-licensed bed hospital in Palos Heights, a south campus facility that offers primary and specialty care in Orland Park, Ill., as well as a medical group and hospice care team.

"Palos Health has offered innovative approaches to community based healthcare for nearly 50 years," said Terrence Moisan, MD, president and CEO of Palos Health. "The proposed affiliation with Northwestern Medicine will further enhance Palos Health's already strong reputation for providing exceptional community-based care with Northwestern's world-class academic healthcare expertise."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Bankrupt Randolph Health has a buyer

Einstein's flagship hospital at risk without merger, Jefferson and Einstein say

CityMD buys New Jersey urgent care provider

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.