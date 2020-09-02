CityMD buys New Jersey urgent care provider

CityMD, a New York City-based urgent care provider with more than 120 locations, has purchased an urgent care provider in Ocean County, N.J.

With the acquisition, CityMD expands its presence in New Jersey to 19 care sites.

Under the agreement, Urgent Care Now will sell three locations to CityMD, and 28 Urgent Care Now providers will join the CityMD team.

The three urgent care sites will be rebranded to CityMD urgent care centers. A fourth Urgent Care Now location in Little Egg Harbor, N.J. closed permanently Sept. 1.

