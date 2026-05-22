Justice Department charges 15 for $90M+ in alleged healthcare fraud, expands strike force

The Justice Department charged 15 people in Minnesota in connection with alleged fraud schemes involving more than $90 million.

According to a May 21 news release from the department, the action included two of the largest Medicaid fraud cases charged in the department’s Minnesota district. The charges included the largest Medicaid autism fraud case, which implicated $46.6 million.

Other alleged fraud schemes focused on integrated community supports, individualized home supports, housing stabilization services and child care.

The department also is expanding the Health Care Fraud Strike Force. Fifteen new prosecutors and related staff across the country will be assigned to investigate Medicaid fraud. These attorneys will be dispatched to existing strike forces in California, Florida, New York and Texas, as well as nationwide through the National Rapid Response Strike Force. The Midwest Strike Force, which formerly was rooted in Detroit and Chicago, will now include the Minnesota district, the release said.

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