Covenant Health to acquire 99-bed New Mexico hospital

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health plans to acquire a 99-bed hospital in New Mexico, according to a Sept. 8 company announcement.

Under the agreement, expected to be finalized Jan. 1, Covenant Health would acquire Hobbs, N.M.-based Lea Regional Medical Center and its assets.

Lea Regional CEO Dan Springer said that its caregivers will become Covenant Health team members upon completion of the transaction, and residents will benefit from "continuous access to local healthcare."

"Our commitment to eastern New Mexico has never been stronger. We look forward to extending our comprehensive health network to the Hobbs community and are honored to serve alongside our neighbors and friends," Covenant Health CEO Richard Parks stated in the news release.

