AdventHealth to buy Georgia hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to buy Chatsworth, Ga.-based Murray Medical Center, according to The Chatsworth Times.

Since 2014 the Georgia medical center has operated under a lease agreement between AdventHealth and the Hospital Authority of Murray County. 

There will be a public hearing about the sale on Oct. 15, according to the report. 

