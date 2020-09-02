AdventHealth to buy Georgia hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to buy Chatsworth, Ga.-based Murray Medical Center, according to The Chatsworth Times.

Since 2014 the Georgia medical center has operated under a lease agreement between AdventHealth and the Hospital Authority of Murray County.

There will be a public hearing about the sale on Oct. 15, according to the report.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Bankrupt Randolph Health has a buyer

Hospital M&A update: 11 recent deals

The largest healthcare M&A deals announced in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.