Florida legislator wants public system sold; president opposed

Titusville, Fla.-based Parrish Healthcare is the target of a Florida representative who wants to see the public system sold because of what he believes is excessive government interference. The health system, meanwhile, wants no part of a sale, according to an Oct. 30 Orlando Business Journal report.

Rep. Randy Fine has been approved to file a bill seeking to put the assets of the North Brevard County Hospital District under the local county commission instead, the report said. That would mean an independent appraisal for the health system's assets and a requirement to put them up for sale.

George Mikitarian, president and CEO of Parrish Healthcare, said the system will oppose such legislation, touting its presence as the county's safety net hospital and one offering up to 40% lower costs compared with other hospitals. The system reported $75.9 million in net earnings in 2022, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

"We will not be deterred or distracted from fulfilling our mission as Brevard’s only independent, not-for-profit, public community hospital," he said.

Mr. Fine said his goal was for government not to be involved in business, according to the report.



