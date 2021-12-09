Atlantic Health System acquires majority stake in CentraState

CentraState Healthcare System, a single-hospital system based in Freehold, N.J., finalized its agreement to join Atlantic Health System, a seven-hospital system based in Morristown, N.J.

Under the final agreement, signed Dec. 8, Atlantic Health System will become the majority corporate member of CentraState, and both systems would hold seats on CentraState's board.

Atlantic Health System has also pledged to invest $135 million in capital to strengthen CentraState's clinical services, physician network and infrastructure.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, CentraState will implement the Epic EHR across its locations starting in early 2022.

The signing of the deal, which makes Atlantic Health an eight-hospital system, comes a few days after a New Jersey Superior Court judge approved the partnership. The two organizations signed a definitive agreement in October 2020.

The partnership becomes effective Jan. 1, 2022.