Alabama system joins Ochsner ACO to improve senior health outcomes

Mobile, Ala.-based Infirmary Health, the largest nonprofit private healthcare provider in the state, is teaming up with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health by joining its accountable care organization, the two systems said Nov. 2.

The partnership with Ochsner Accountable Care Network, a top-performing ACO, aims to further improve health outcomes for older adults across the Gulf Coast region.

Infirmary Health physicians will join the already more than 2,250 physicians working within the Ochsner Accountable Care Network, which recently reported its seventh straight year of top-ranking CMS results, Ochsner said.

"Infirmary Health has a reputation for high quality, compassionate care that aligns with OACN values," Beau Raymond, MD, medical director and executive director of OACN, said in a statement. "By working together, we can better coordinate and ensure preventative care and management of chronic conditions for the people of the Gulf South."

Infirmary Health operates three acute care hospitals as well as two freestanding emergency departments and more than 60 physician practice locations. Ochsner Health employs more than 37,000 people and operates 46 hospitals.