Wisconsin VA system fires physician accused of misdiagnosing patients

A physician accused of misdiagnosing possibly up to 600 patients at the Tomah (Wis.) Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been terminated, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported June 8.

The physician, Mary Jo Lanska, MD, performed thousands of disability exams on patients seeking benefits and care for traumatic brain injuries and other conditions throughout her tenure with the VA. Multiple veteran patients had raised concerns about her, claiming she did not believe they were experiencing any injuries or conditions and as a result they were denied benefits, according to the news outlet.

It is not the first time questions about her practice as a physician have been raised, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., has called for an investigation into the physician for a year and a half. She has also pushed for veterans who were diagnosed by her to be reexamined, a June 6 press release states.

"Unfortunately, many of our Wisconsin heroes did not get the care at the VA that they deserved," Ms. Baldwin said in a statement. "I am glad to see that after years of working alongside some of our veterans, hundreds of Wisconsinites who have been wronged by the VA will be getting the care and benefits that they earned."

The VA terminated Dr. Lanska as of May 16, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.