University Hospital shuts down its Burger King restaurant after physician petition

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., closed a Burger King restaurant at the hospital after physicians campaigned for the change.

Physicians petitioning for the closure argued that the restaurant offered patients food linked to conditions like heart disease and diabetes. Calls for its closure caught the attention of University Hospital CEO Shereef Elnahal, MD, who in early April confirmed the hospital would end its contract with the restaurant, according to an April 15 news release.

Other health systems have taken similar actions. In 2015, Cleveland Clinic closed a McDonald's restaurant in its food court.

University Hospital's Burger King had been operating at the hospital for 25 years.

More articles on physician issues:

Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni tapped as FDA's top drug reviewer

Novant Health, NASCAR's Bubba Wallace partner to curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Arizona health system removes Chinese dragon sculpture after backlash from Asian community

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.