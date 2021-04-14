Novant Health, NASCAR's Bubba Wallace partner to curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Novant Health and NASCAR star Bubba Wallace's racing team are joining in a campaign to promote health equity and address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system said April 14.

Their awareness and education campaigns will feature digital, traditional and grassroots outreach, as well as working closely with faith-based organizations, community partners and businesses in Novant Health markets to reach those who may not have access to, or acceptance of, the vaccine, the health system said. Efforts also involve community pop-up events to distribute vaccine doses in priority ZIP codes where health disparities are more common.

Additionally, Novant Health said it will serve as the official health and wellness provider of Mr. Wallace's racing team and its employees, and Mr. Wallace will work with the health system on future health equity initiatives.

Novant Health is a nonprofit integrated system including 18 medical centers and more than 37,000 employees in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia. The racing team, 23XI Racing, is co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

