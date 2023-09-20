U of Texas offers nation's 1st dual degree in medicine and AI

The nation's first known dual degree in medicine and artificial intelligence is available in Texas through a program launched by UT Health San Antonio and the University College at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The five-year program will offer a Doctor of Medicine from UT Health San Antonio and a Master of Science in artificial intelligence from UTSA, according to a Sept. 14 news release.

The master's in artificial intelligence has three tracks: data analytics, computer science and intelligent and autonomous systems. Students in the multidisciplinary degree program will have an opportunity to work with emerging technology in computer science, mathematics, statistics, and electrical and computer engineering, according to the release. Students will also have the opportunity to research alongside nationally recognized professors.

UTSA and UT Health San Antonio said prospective students who want to apply for the dual degree program must be admitted to UT Health San Antonio and complete one year of medical school before applying for dual enrollment at UTSA.

"This unique partnership promises to offer groundbreaking innovation that will lead to new therapies and treatments to improve health and quality of life," UT System Chancellor James Milliken said in the release. "We're justifiably proud of the pioneering work being done at UTSA and UT Health San Antonio to educate and equip future medical practitioners on how to best harness the opportunities — and address the challenges — that AI will present for the field of healthcare in the years to come."



