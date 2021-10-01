Startup brings international medical students to hospitals to combat staff shortages

Chicago-based startup AMOpportunities began in 2013 facilitating U.S. clinical rotations to international medical students, but is now on the front lines tackling staffing concerns at hospitals around the country as shortages of qualified medical workers persist, according to a Sept. 30 University of Chicago press release.

The company currently has contracts with more than 30 medical schools. Their current hospital clients include OSF Healthcare in Peoria, Ill., UI Health in Chicago, University of Miami, Georgetown University, in Washington, D.C., University of Chicago Medicine, and Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago.

"What we’re seeing now is that while many schools continue to be built, they can’t control or find hospital capacity, which would allow them to increase their training opportunities and enrollment availability," Kyle Swinsky, cofounder and CEO of AMOpportunities, said in a press release. “AMO builds that capacity through direct partnerships with hospitals that guarantee their students have clinical training options that will count towards their graduation requirements.”

Swinsky told the University of Chicago the startup's business model aims to address the "triangle of problems" faced in medical education by working with schools to create and manage clinical training programs, administering the programs at appropriate institutions and helping students connect to rotations.