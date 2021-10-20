Radiologists launch coalition to fight $5B in federal payment cuts

The Radiology Business Management Association in Fairfax, Va., launched Oct. 19 a coalition dubbed the Radiology Patient Action Network to prevent over $5 billion in federal payment cuts, according to a press release.

The coalition is asking Congress to extend the 3.75 percent conversion factor relief and extend the sequestration moratorium to prevent the reductions.

"Radiologists across the country are facing dire cuts to funding that will inevitably result in furloughs of staff and reduction in services for patients who need mammograms, cancer screenings and other life-saving diagnostic services," Bob Still, executive director of RBMA, said in the release. "RPAN will fight to ensure that patients get the care they deserve and that Congress understands the need for federal funding to these services.