Nearly 4 in 10 US physicians have side gigs: 6 Medscape survey findings

Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. physicians have side gigs, or "side hustles," indicating a continued trend of physicians pursuing a passion project or an additional way to make income, according to a new report from Medscape.

The report, released July 14, is based on a survey of 2,533 physicians, conducted March 5 through May 14.

Six survey findings:

1. Thirty-seven percent of survey respondents reported a side gig, compared to 63 percent who did not.

2. Forty-five percent of survey respondents who have a side gig said financial losses from the COVID-19 lockdowns prompted them to pursue a side gig.

3. Forty-eight percent of survey respondents who have a side gig cited earning extra money as the main goal for their side gig.

4. Consulting, being an expert witness or chart review were the most popular medically related side gigs.

5. Real estate and investing advice were the most popular nonmedical side gigs.

6. Seventy-two percent of survey respondents who have a side gig said their side gig is equally or more fulfilling than their primary job.

