Nearly 100 physicians urge Alaska State Medical Board to investigate misinformation

Nearly 100 physicians in Alaska have signed a letter urging the State Medical Board to investigate the conduct of local physicians that have publicly spread misinformation surrounding COVID-19, Anchorage Daily News reported Nov. 14.

Merijeanne Moore, DO, author of the letter, told Anchorage Daily News an event featuring prominent vaccine skeptics held in late October prompted her to write the letter.

"It’s very shocking to see that the very people that are supposed to care for our community are actually pushing this agenda and indirectly actually causing deaths," said Leslie Gonsette, MD, one of the letter's signers.

Dr. Moore said she plans to submit the letter Nov. 16, ahead of the board's Nov. 19 meeting.