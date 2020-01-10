Morgan State plans to open osteopathic medical school in Baltimore

The board of Baltimore-based Morgan State University gave the school a green light to begin evaluating strategic partners to create a new osteopathic medical school, according to a Jan. 9 announcement.

The new medical school could be open as soon as 2023. Morgan State will now begin evaluating a potential agreement with Salud Education, a private company that has helped build seven medical schools in the U.S. and abroad.

If approved, Morgan State would become the first historically black college or university to open an osteopathic medical school.

"Given the dearth of African Americans who are entering and graduating from medical school today, it is imperative that Morgan position itself as a viable destination and pipeline for those pursuing degrees in medicine within this underrepresented group," said Morgan State President David Wilson, EdD, in a press release. "It was disheartening to learn that little to no significant progress in increasing the number of African-American males, in particular, in medical school has occurred in nearly 50 years. Morgan can make a difference by bringing a medical school to the campus that aspires to benefit all."

More articles on integration and physician issues:

