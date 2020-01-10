52 Drexel physicians join Tower Health

Fifty-two physicians from Philadelphia's Drexel Medicine joined Tower Health Medical Group on Jan. 1, as part of an accelerated process to place Drexel staff in new roles after the Hahnemann University Hospital closure last year.

In addition to the physicians, 10 advanced practice clinicians and 48 other staff joined Tower Health Medical Group, and more staff may join soon, according to a press release.

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and Drexel University signed a letter of intent in May 2019 to combine their academic medicine physician practice as part of a 20-year academic affiliation. Drexel had been searching for a hospital partner, anticipating the end of its academic affiliation agreement in Hahnemann in 2022. Hahnemann was Drexel University College of Medicine's primary academic partner, and Drexel managed the residency program there. Hahnemann also had contracts with Drexel physicians. When Hahnemann filed for bankruptcy and closed last year, Drexel and Tower Health accelerated their affiliation process.

The combined medical group expands both organizations' clinical footprints, research opportunities and training opportunities.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

Houston Methodist Hospital unveils area for ER workers to decompress

Iowa medical school first to require coursework on mental healthcare

Princeton economists: Physicians are 'taking money away from the rest of us'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.