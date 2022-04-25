Massachusetts physicians must undergo implicit bias training

Massachusetts is requiring physicians to undergo two hours of implicit bias training, The Boston Globe reported April 22.

The Board of Registration in Medicine, which licenses physicians in the state, adopted the policy in November, and it takes effect June 1.

Implicit bias refers to beliefs and attitudes that an individual has, sometimes unconsciously, that influence actions toward people based on prejudices and stereotypes.

Under the Massachusetts policy, applicants for initial physician licensure and licensees renewing physician licensure must meet a continuing medical education requirement of two credits on implicit bias in healthcare.

The Board of Registration in Medicine "recognizes the importance of eliminating racial and ethnic inequities that lead to health disparities in Massachusetts," the board said in a November news release. "Implicit bias among healthcare providers is one factor that perpetuates these disparities."

The implicit bias training will address attitudes toward gender, race, ethnicity and culture, according to The Boston Globe.

The newspaper reported that seven other states, including Connecticut, also require physicians to undergo training in implicit bias or cultural competency.

