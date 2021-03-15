Instagram photos in OR prompt investigation at Spectrum Health

A now-deactivated Instagram account affiliated with 35 Spectrum Health residents that contained insensitive comments and photos of physicians posing with surgically removed tissue and organs has brought on an internal investigation at the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based system.

WOOD-TV, the NBC-affiliate for Grand Rapids, aired a segment about the OB-GYN residents' Instagram account March 12. The account was disabled earlier that day, minutes after WOOD-TV sent a direct message to it, seeking answers to questions before airing its report.

The account was not officially affiliated with 14-hospital Spectrum Health, although the residents were employees of the system and photos were taken in Spectrum operating rooms.

WOOD-TV described since-deleted posts, including a photo of a physicianing holding an organ removed in a cancer operation. "The other game we play in the OR is guess that weight," the poster of the organ picture wrote. "It applies to much more than just babies. As always, 'Price is Right' rules apply so if you go over then you're out!"

A Spectrum Health spokesperson shared the following statement with Becker's:

"At Spectrum Health, the trust patients place in us and the confidentiality of their medical information are paramount. Equally important are our values and our core behaviors. We strive to treat everyone with compassion, dignity and respect.

"We were shocked and dismayed when we learned that surgical images were posted on an Instagram account not officially connected to Spectrum Health that was used by a group of medical residents. This unacceptable behavior does not in any way reflect our organization, the outstanding professionalism of our medical staff or our resident physicians-in-training."

In the statement, Spectrum said it is taking steps for corrective action and "actively and comprehensively investigating this unfortunate incident."

"These posts do not follow our code of excellence, our values or our expectations for team member behavior," the statement reads.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.