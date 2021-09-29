Illinois hospital loses level 2 trauma status amid anesthesiologist shortage

Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill., has lost its designation as a level 2 trauma center as an anesthesiologist shortage continues, according to the Daily Herald.

The Daily Herald reported Aug. 30 that the health system was pausing elective surgeries for three weeks because of the lack of anesthesiologists.

Tom Stanley, MD, vice chair of surgery at the hospital, said the facility has done 90 percent fewer surgeries in September, citing the lack of anesthesiologists, and said it could be nine to 12 months before the facility is back to normal staffing levels.

The Illinois Department of Public Health notified the hospital on Sept. 24 of the downgrade in EMS Region 9. Ten of the 13 hospitals in EMS Region 9 carry a level 2 designation, with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., being the only level 1 facility.

"We were disappointed to learn today that IDPH reclassified our Level II Trauma Center designation," said a Sept. 24 statement from the facility. "We are working with IDPH to regain our status as we continue to provide safe, high quality care for our patients and community."