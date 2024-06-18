How Atrium Health will infuse AI, VR and AR into new research campus

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is further investing in its home community. An area of town now called The Pearl is set to become the site of the health system's new Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte, and will also become home to IRCAD North America, a subsidiary of Atrium Health.

IRCAD is an acronym for "Institut de Recherche contre les Cancers de l'Appareil Digestif" which is French and translates to "Institute for Research into Cancer of the Digestive System." The original research institute was created in 1994 and housed in the University Hospital of Strasbourg, France.

The subsidiary will be the first research building in the new Pearl innovation district in Charlotte, N.C., and will be used to train thousands of medical professionals on the latest surgical techniques and technologies, according to a June 18 news release.

Medical device manufacturer, Stryker, will bring robotic technologies, advanced medical devices, and other products to the IRCAD North America facility for clinicians to train with. Specifically, this center will focus on training and education related to medical virtual and augmented reality technologies, as well as the infusion of artificial intelligence tools for surgeries, and simulation training.

"We are building something remarkable in Charlotte at The Pearl, a hub for innovation, medical science and research that will accelerate the pace, scale and impact of clinical breakthroughs," Eugene Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, which Atrium Health is part of, said in the news release. "This training center at IRCAD's North American headquarters and the partnership with Stryker will play a critical role in helping us shape the future of medicine and help clinicians deliver the most advanced and cutting-edge care."

As the technology and medical device partner for the new research hub, Stryker will also help with curriculum development at the training center and will also host its own onsite training classes.