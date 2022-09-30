Boston U School of Medicine to be renamed after $100M gift

Boston University School of Medicine will be renamed to the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian and Edward Avedisian School of Medicine after Mr. Avedisian donated $100 million to the school, The Boston Globe reported Sept. 29.

Mr. Avedisian donated the gift on behalf of his friend, Dr. Chobanian, who previously served as the dean of the school.

"I’m overwhelmed by the magnitude of the gift and by the fact that my friendship with him, which was very special, also led to a very special contribution to the institution," Dr. Chobanian told the Globe. "I know it will be great value to the medical school."

Half of the funds will be used to provide need-based financial aid and scholarships to future medical students and the other half will be divided amongst endowed professorships and keeping the school "at the forefront of teaching and research."