89% of medical practices see significant increase in regulatory burden, survey says

Medical practices in the U.S. continue to face overwhelming regulatory challenges, according to a report published Oct. 11 by the Medical Group Management Association.

The 2022 Annual Regulatory Burden Report survey included responses from more than 500 medical group practices. Findings indicate that 89 percent of respondents reported that the overall regulatory burden on their medical practice has increased over the past 12 months.

Additionally, 97 percent said that reducing the regulatory burden would allow their practice to reallocate resources toward patient care. Prior authorization requirements ranked as the top burden for medical practices, with requirements stemming from the No Surprises Act and Medicare's Quality Payment Program ranking second and third.

According to the report, 64 percent of respondents are in practices with less than 20 physicians, and 15 percent are in practices with more than 100 physicians. More than 75 percent of respondents are in independent practice.

In an Oct. 12 news release, senior vice president of government affairs at the Medical Group Management Association, Anders Gilberg, said the federal government is layering additional regulatory burdens that impede care delivery.

"The increase in prior authorization requirements year after year is simply unsustainable. Practices are being forced to divert resources away from delivering care to contend with these onerous and ever-changing requirements. It is time that Congress acts to put commonsense guardrails around prior authorization programs. We urge the expedient passage of the Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act before the end of this year," Mr. Gilberg said in the release.

View the full Annual Regulatory Burden Report here.