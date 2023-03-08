7 states considering scope of practice changes

Seven states are considering changes to advanced practitioners' scope of practice and practice requirements to address the ongoing staffing crisis.

States have turned to advanced practitioners as a solution to hospital and private practice staffing issues as thousands of nurses and physicians leave medicine.

Nationally, two bills have been proposed that would expand the authority of nurse practitioners and other advanced practice registered nurses. The American Medical Association is also tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, which "would allow pharmacists to prescribe medications to patients based solely on a test performed at the pharmacy."

Many medical associations have spoken out against expanding practitioners and pharmacists roles, citing patient safety concerns.

Here are seven states considering expanding practitioners' scope of service: