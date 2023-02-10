2 states considering changes to physician assistant requirements

Montana and Colorado are introducing bills this season that could change physician assistant practice requirements.

In Montana, Rep. Jodee Etchart is sponsoring House Bill 313, which would allow physician assistants to practice without a supervision agreement, Kaiser Health News reported Feb. 10.

In Colorado, legislators have put up for the third time a bill that would replace physician supervision with collaborative agreements.

Physician associations continue to oppose such bills, citing patient safety concerns. Although most states require some form of physician supervision, many state legislators are moving for physician assistants to have full scope of practice authority in light of physician shortages.