7 hospital, state moves to fight physician shortages

A nationwide shortage of physicians has hospitals and systems scrambling to fill spots, especially as more physicians leave the workforce.
Here are seven hospitals, systems and states creating initiatives to fight physician shortages across the nation.
- New Mexico lawmakers are attempting to pass a bill to allocate $7.5 million to the University Park-based Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine to recruit students to the medical field, develop medical infrastructure and address the need for more medical practitioners in the state.
- Some states are not waiting for the federal government to ban noncompete clauses in healthcare, and two Midwestern states, Indiana and South Dakota, have legislation on the move that would eliminate noncompete agreements for physicians.
- New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals unveiled an initiative Feb. 8 to encourage people from underrepresented backgrounds, ranging from middle schoolers to graduate medical students, to join its physician workforce.
- A Missouri House bill aims to streamline the process for out-of-state physicians to practice in the state.
- New Jersey's Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program secured a $10 million grant in the form of American Rescue Plan funds.
- CMS is funding the creation of 200 new residency spots at 100 U.S. teaching hospitals located in underserved communities. The goal is to help bolster the healthcare workforce in these areas and increase patients' access to care.
- The American Medical Association plans to focus on reducing inbox burden as a way to combat physician burnout this year, according to the organization's vice president of professional satisfaction.