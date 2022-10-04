$5M gift establishes pediatric cancer institute at UPMC Children's Hospital

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh will launch a pediatric cancer research institute after a $5 million gift from the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

UPMC and UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation will match funds from the donation to establish the Mario Lemieux Institute for Pediatric Cancer Research, according to an Oct. 4 UPMC press release. The institute will be led by Linda McAllister-Lucas, MD, PhD, chief of the division of pediatric hematology/oncology at the hospital.

"We are beyond grateful for the Mario Lemieux Foundation's partnership and generosity over the past 20 years," said Rachel Petrucelli, president of UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation. "The Lemieux Institute will unify cancer research across subspecialties at UPMC Children's Hospital and elevate our capability to treat and cure children with cancer."