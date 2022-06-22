36% of physician assistants are less satisfied with profession since COVID-19 

Thirty-six percent of physician assistants experienced decreased satisfaction with the profession during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Medscape's "Physician Assistant Career Satisfaction Report 2022."

Medscape surveyed more than 5,000 licensed physician assistants across the country for the annual report.

Four key findings:

Six percent of physician assistants said they experienced increased satisfaction and 59 percent did not experience a change in satisfaction.





Eighty percent of physician assistants said they have treated COVID-19 patients, but only 54 percent said they are always equipped with adequate personal protective equipment.





Forty-two percent of physician assistants said they favor being called physician associates while 43 percent neither favor nor oppose.





Seventy-nine percent of physician assistants are in favor of a change allowing them to bill Medicare directly for their work, which went into effect Jan. 1.





