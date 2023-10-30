23% of nursing and medical students think about quitting: report

More than 23% of medical and nursing students in the U.S. are considering quitting their programs, according to a new report from Elsevier Health.

Additionally, 16% of students are reconsidering their career choice on the frontlines of the healthcare profession entirely.

In total, 2,212 medical and nursing students from 91 different countries took the survey, from which results were published Oct. 30, by Elsevier. It is the company's second report of this kind.

Of the student respondents, 60% are concerned about their mental health as it relates to school.

"The pressures facing current clinicians have not gone unnoticed by today’s students, who voice their concerns about the expectations of them once they enter clinical practice," Jan Herzhoff, PhD, president of Elsevier Health wrote in the report.

Outside of these challenges, medical and nursing students are beginning to utilize artificial intelligence tools as routine parts of their studies and practice.

According to the survey, 70% of students believe that the use of generative AI will be beneficial to diagnoses, treatments and patient outcomes in the future. And right now, 51% are using it to support learning in school.

To keep up with developments in technology, the report underscores the importance of educators and clinicians being prepared to meet the incoming individuals in the field where they are at.

"Given how rapid those developments are, it is important that curricula are adjusted to ensure tomorrow’s clinicians are equipped to work in partnership with patients in a digital world," the report states.