2 major California health systems donate $550K to support Maui disaster relief

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health have separately donated money to support continued healthcare and crisis intervention in Maui.

Kaiser has multiple locations in Hawaii and in the affected regions including in Lahaina, the heart of the fire's destruction. Its clinic and dialysis center in the town were destroyed by the fire. Following that, on Aug. 10 Kaiser announced a $300,000 donation "to help our first responders with urgent needs," a news release stated. The health system said its donation was to be split between the American Red Cross of Hawaii, the Maui Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Hawaii.

Sutter Health followed suit and announced a $250,000 donation Aug. 15 to provide "immediate assistance to those grappling with the impact of the fires," according to its news release. The health system also divided its donation between the American Red Cross Hawaii Chapter-Maui Relief Fund and Maui Food Bank.