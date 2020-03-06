US ranked 53rd globally for gender parity by World Economic Forum

The United States doesn't even break the top third of 153 countries for gender parity, and its rank has continued to fall over the past 15 years, according to the World Economic Forum.

The lack of progress knocked the U.S. down two places since the last ranking, and since 2006, it has fallen 30 places, while other countries improve. The U.S. does not score well on a global scale in terms of income and wage gaps, as well as representation of women in the top business positions and political leadership roles. WEF reports that women account for just 21.7 percent of corporate board members in the U.S. The country does score well on health and educational attainment.

On a global level, WEF estimates that it will take more than 100 years to achieve gender parity. It deems this "a timeline we simply cannot accept in today's globalized world, especially among younger generations who hold increasingly progressive views of gender equality."

