Trump preparing healthcare executive orders: 4 things to know

President Donald Trump is preparing to announce executive actions on healthcare during a speech Sept. 24 in Charlotte, N.C., according to Politico.

Four things to know:

1. One of the executive orders is meant to protect people with preexisting conditions should the Supreme Court undercut the ACA, sources told Politico.

2. Another executive action that is being considered would prevent patients from receiving surprise medical bills, according to the report.

3. There is also an executive order under consideration to address mental health. However, details of the announcement are still in flux, sources told Politico.

4. During his speech Sept. 24, the president is expected to discuss the administration's efforts to improve healthcare price transparency and efforts to lower drug prices, according to The Washington Post.



