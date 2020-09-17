How 3 female hospital leaders stay inspired when the going gets tough

Becker's Hospital Review's series for women in healthcare leadership asks healthcare executives to answer seven questions about their life in and outside of work.

In each interview, female leaders share how they stay inspired on hard days. Here are a few answers collected in the last month, in alphabetical order.

Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): I stay grounded in our mission to improve health, inspire hope and save lives by making personal visits to patients and caregivers in our facilities. Those visits remind me my day is not so hard.

Carolyn Ogland, MD, CMO of North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale, Minn.): I keep my focus on the mission — the privilege of taking care of patients and our commitment to improve the care and experience.

Adrienne Schultz, MSN, RN, vice president and CNO of Advocate Aurora St. Luke's South Shore (Cudahy, Wis.): At the end of the day, all that I do supports those who take care of patients. So, I get out of my office and make rounds; talking to patients and team members always leaves me inspired and with fresh ideas to make things better, faster, more efficient. I always put myself in the shoes of those I serve: patients, nurses and other healthcare providers. How can I make it better so that they can take better care of our patients? That keeps me going and inspires me daily.

