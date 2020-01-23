Politico: White House made a list of backup HHS secretaries

The White House had a list of replacements lined up last year for HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CMS Administrator Seema Verma amid reports of an interpersonal feud, Politico reports.

Two anonymous sources shared the list of potential replacements with Politico but noted that Mr. Azar and Ms. Verma will not be leaving their roles this year.

Here are the potential replacements for Mr. Azar:

Scott Gottlieb, MD, former FDA commissioner

Adam Boehler, former director of the CMS Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation

Joe Grogan, assistant to the president and director of the Domestic Policy Council, White House

Eric Hargan, deputy secretary of HHS

The White House considered Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at HHS, as a potential replacement for Ms. Verma.

