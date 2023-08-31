Nebraska hospital board, CEO clash on 'micromanaging' improvement plan

Lexington (Neb.) Regional Health Center's CEO and board of directors are still working to solve disagreements that almost led them to part ways, local radio station KRVN reported Aug. 30.

Leslie Marsh has served as the hospital's CEO since 2010 and has recently been criticized by the board for IT issues, including a system crash, and undisclosed expenditures. The board weighed termination at an Aug. 3 public meeting but ultimately decided to resolve the issues through a mediation process,

The conflict continued at Aug. 29's board meeting, which included a "performance improvement plan" in its agenda. Ms. Marsh took issue with this, saying the goal set at the previous meeting was to solve challenges through a collaborative effort, not an individual one. Board Chair Rob Anderson responded that the board is dealing with the situation like an employer would an employee.

However, one board member, Pat Samway, agreed with Ms. Marsh. She said a performance improvement plan could be "micromanaging the CEO [to the point] that she cannot do her job," and suggested the issues be discussed informally; others argued financial and IT matters could not be resolved behind closed doors.

They opted to create a board subcommittee with board members Tucker Case and Ms. Samway; the board's attorney, Scott Moore; Ms. Marsh's liaison, Kent Turnbill; and her attorney, Torrey Gerdes. Both sides will "air grievances" and report them to the board, the newspaper reported.