Missouri hospital board faces pushback over transparency amid leadership shakeup

On Aug. 30, the Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital board held its first monthly meeting since abruptly replacing its CEO, CFO and COO on Aug. 17. So many people attended that it was standing-room only, ABC and CBS affiliate KTVO reported.

Some who attended the meeting said the board's decisions lacked transparency. For example, some said there was a lack of notice regarding early-August meetings that discussed the terminations, according to KTVO.

Lori Fulk, the board's chair, said she made an effort to follow board bylaws after information that showed financial irregularities came to her attention, according to KTVO. Some matters cannot be discussed due to legal and ethical responsibilities, Ms. Fulk said.

The FBI has recommended a forensic audit, Ms. Fulk said, and the facility is self-reporting.