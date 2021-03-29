Mass General execs push hospitals to unify, face tension

Executives at Boston-based Mass General Brigham are pushing to unify the system of loosely connected hospitals that have long held rivalries, and they're being met with tension, according to a March 27 article published by The Boston Globe.

After announcing a rebrand from Partners HealthCare in late 2019, Massachusetts' largest health system decided it was time its hospitals collaborated instead of competing with each other.

"We are evolving from what was really a holding company, Partners HealthCare, set up over a quarter of a century ago, into an integrated academic healthcare delivery system," Anne Klibanski, MD, CEO of Mass General Brigham, told the Boston Globe.

Corporate executives have said that maintaining Mass General Brigham's dominance in the state and boosting its global status relies on the hospitals working with each other.

While many hospital leaders and physicians have welcomed the change, others are unhappy about the push to integrate hospital operations and losing their autonomy to corporate offices.

In interviews with more than two dozen people inside and outside of Mass General, the Boston Globe reports that hospitals are no longer able to hire their own presidents, run their marketing campaigns, begin new projects, recruit physicians or set strategic plans.

Corporate executives say the changes are necessary to attract and retain patients.

